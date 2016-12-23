Longevity no secret at 106

By Dean Taylor - Hamilton News

There's no other word for Margaret Marwood than 'amazing'.

Last week she turned 106 and this week she will celebrate her 107th Christmas.

When I visited her at Hamilton's Bupa St Andrews Care Home she was about to have her hair done - much needed because she missed her last appointment because she was in hospital.

Mrs Marwood (nee Wallace) has only been in the care home since Monday - before that she was still in her own unit at Forest Lake Gardens Retirement Village.

In fact she was still doing her own cooking and cleaning and had made dinner, with enough left for lunch the following day, when a fall put her in Waikato Hospital.

"I never got that lunch," she joked.

And the fall wasn't her fault - she had only recently got a walker and it 'took off' on her.

Mrs Marwood has been living in Hamilton for many years, but for three decades from the mid-1950s she and husband Dennis farmed at Bell Rd, Paterangi.

She was born in England and came to New Zealand as an 11-year-old with her family aboard the SS Corinthic.

They arrived in Wellington and the family initially settled on a farm near Awakeri Hot Springs.

The Wallace children attended Awakeri School and she still remembers being called a 'sissy' because she wore shoes to school.

The family moved about a bit - and she went to school in Whakatane, Takapuna and Devonport, all within two years before leaving to take up a job with a photographer, aged just 13.

After having her tonsils out in the Thames Hospital at 17, she moved to Hamilton to stay with her sister.

It was at her sister's 21st birthday that she met her future husband.

She says it was 'love at first sight' - they were engaged nine months later and married just three months later on June 22, 1932.

The Marwood family built them a house on the family farm and eventually they moved into the family homestead in Te Kowhai Road , where their two children were born.

The couple then bought their own farm at Te Kowhai, then sold to buy at Paterangi.

Her husband passed away in 1986, so she moved into Hamilton where she has been ever since.

She remained a very independent, mobile person until the recent fall.

In fact when we reported her 100th birthday she was taking regular walks, and even getting told off for running at the village, and celebrated the milestone with a ride on the back of a Harley Davidson.

Mrs Marwood has a wonderful spirit.

She said six years ago - and maintains today - there is no secret to her longevity.

Maybe it is because she is a bright and happy person who enjoys family and life.