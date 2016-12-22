Watch NZH Local Focus: Wanganui GP retires after 38 years

By Sieska Verdonk

After 38 years as a family doctor, Whanganui GP John Moore is finally closing his doors and retiring.

He took over the Wicksteed Street practice from his father in 1978.

"Starting up a general practice in those days was much different. I can still remember my mother telling stories of giving cups of tea to all the patients."

Around Wanganui, he's something of a local legend.

But what few people know is that he's known spent time in some of the roughest places on earth, with small communities in Outback Australia, and Kiribati.



"I volunteered to do 2-week stints at the Tungaru local hospital on Kiribati, and also did some work in HIV prevention and sexual health."



He says medicine over the years has changed. He was one of the last to conduct home visits.



"It was interesting that often after the home visit, one was offered refreshments like a sherry and that was just the way some people lived in those days or were able to live. You can't fly on one wing."

Now, he's planning to focus his attention on his farm and animals.

Sieska Verdonk - Local Focus

