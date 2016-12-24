Baby Evie brings Christmas joy for cancer victim Chace Topperwien's parents and growing family

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

When baby Evie Topperwien was born on December 11, her arrival was perfect.

The healthy 4.3kg [9lb 8oz] baby girl is a little sister for Zayn and a special early Christmas present for parents Ryan and Keri Topperwien.

And much to their relief, Evie Grace Pitihuia came four days shy of her December 15 due date, the four and a half year year anniversary of the death of Chace Topperwien, the couple's eldest child.

The 3-year-old died in June 2012 after a brave battle against a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia, prompting the Whakatane couple to set up the Dream Chaser Foundation - A Chace Topperwien Charity, to help the families of cancer-stricken children.

When Zayn was born almost three years ago the joy was bittersweet and now, giving the preschooler a younger sibling and adding a little girl to the family has helped to soften their grief again.

Keri said it was a "nice surprise" to discover Evie was a girl halfway through the pregnancy.

"We're not used to girls but it was exciting and something different."

She said Ryan bonded with his new daughter straight away and reckons Evie has her daddy wrapped around her little finger already.

"Before she was born we used to joke about it and he said 'Nah nah it'll be just like the boys' and it completely isn't. The second she was born ... the way he talks to her, it's really cute."

Big brother Zayn was the first after the couple to meet Evie and as family began arriving to greet the new addition, the little boy took charge, ushering in the guests.

Keri, 33, said she always wanted three children and felt Zayn should have a sibling he could grow up with.

"We started to think it would be nice for Zayn to have a little brother or sister to go through life with, and when they get older we imagine them talking about Chace and sharing memories we've told them about and looking at photos.

"Because he is surrounded by people who know Chace and talk about him, and it's upsetting that he never got to meet him."

Keeping Chace's memory alive for his little brother has been important for Keri and Ryan.

"It's very difficult to talk to a toddler about it all in a way that they can understand and without confusing them. I can see his little mind processing it all and it breaks my heart but I want him to grow up knowing about his big brother."

With Zayn taking Chace as his middle name, Keri and Ryan wanted to honour their eldest son again and chose Grace to reflect him in Evie's name.

Evie is a mixture of Chace and Zayn, Keri said, with slightly darker hair, but shorter and heavier than the two boys were at birth.

Tomorrow the little family will celebrate their first Christmas with Evie, the fifth Christmas without Chace who would have turned eight in a few months.

Keri said every Christmas she and Ryan made a raft of flowers in memory of Chace and paddled out into the Ohiwa Harbour on surfboards to release the raft.

"We usually do one big one and then I did one for Zayn so this time I'll do a tiny little one for Evie. Me and Zayn also did a little flower garden for Chace."

Keri said her mother still buys a present for Chace every Christmas.

"She just buys something that she thinks he would like at this age. He would be seven.

"So we have quite a collection and when I'm ready, when it feels right, we will donate them."

Keri, who set up a Facebook page for families whose children had died, said Christmas was a hard time of year.

"People are sharing how difficult it is at Christmas. There's always something missing.

"Having to go to family functions and for those with other children having to acknowledge Christmas and be excited for your other children, but also not being quite right because you don't have a feeling of being complete."

Meanwhile the Topperwiens have been trying to spread Christmas cheer through the Dream Chaser Foundation, giving away 20 $200 cash donations to families registered with the charity, as well as $2000 worth of groceries to other families who have sick children.

- NZ Herald