Niki Bezzant: For 2017 . . . just add veges

It's 2017! How did that happen already?

Most of us spend a little time at the start of the year thinking about how we want our year to be. Some of us make resolutions; often health-related. Resolutions can be motivating at the start of January, but all but forgotten by the end of February when regular life kicks in and we run out of steam.

I think resolutions about health are probably a waste of time. Vowing to exercise more, lose weight or "get healthy" isn't enough, usually, to get us to make permanent change.

For that, we need to do small things that can become lifelong habits. Those things may be about what we eat, but I reckon we're better to think about how we eat, and how we think about how we eat.

So here are some things to consider if you want to do something different, have a better relationship with food and be healthier this year. They're not guaranteed to help you lose weight, get rock-hard abs or run a marathon. But they will put you a bit closer to the way the healthiest people around the world think and act around food.



1.

Stop thinking "bad" and "good"

It's time to stop making moral judgments about what we - or anyone else - eats. Food is just food; it's not bad or good. When we put food into little boxes labelled bad or good, and let the eating of the food affect how we feel about ourselves, we give food more power than it deserves.

Yes, food is powerful and important and we would all do well to spend more time planning and cooking it. But let's get away from demonising some foods and elevating others to super status. Relax and enjoy.

2. Eat everything

A related point. How would it be if we just embraced all foods and enjoyed a little bit of everything, and not too much of anything? Unless we have a serious reason (an allergy or a properly-diagnosed intolerance, for example) why would we choose to turn away from whole delicious, nutritious groups of food?

Life is so much better when we allow ourselves to experience it in all its wonderful, fascinating variety.

3. Step away from the social media expert

Some of the people who are telling us to cut out whole food groups may be found on social media, dispensing advice to large groups of followers. Have a think about this, though.

If you are a person who is happy to get medical advice from your next-door neighbour, or have dental work done by the hairdresser, then you may be okay with getting your nutrition advice from someone who's started a Facebook page after reading a book about this amazing diet that their girlfriend tried.

But just be aware that, however well-meaning, that advice may or may not be accurate, and it very likely won't be unbiased. If the "expert" is selling products, whether it's supplements or a 12-week programme, step away.

4. Cut back on the drinking

I've said it before (and been called a wowser). But it's not me saying this; it's all the world's health experts.

Having more alcohol-free days in your week is only going to be good. It's going to cut your risk of cancer and other diseases; control or drop your weight; improve your sleep and give you more energy. You don't have to give it up. But cut back a bit and feel the difference.

5. Add veges

If you only do one thing from this list, make it this one. Again, I've said it before, but we could all stand to hear it again and to act on it. No health expert - self-appointed or real - will disagree.

Eating lots and lots of plants is one of the things the world's healthiest people have in common, no matter where they live or what they eat. This is a great goal because it's about eating more, not less. And it's simple. Just think: two big handfuls - that's both hands-handfuls - of colourful veges every day. Or looking at it another way: how can you add extra veges to every meal?

Challenge yourself to getting them in at breakfast and lunch, which can be light on vegetables. Embrace the lovely variety of seasonal colour and ripeness we have around us in summer. By the time winter rolls around your vege habit will be set.

It's worth remembering habits take time to form. You've seen the Instagram motivational quotes: health is a journey, not a destination. I don't think we ever reach a point where we've "got healthy" and can stop our healthy habits.

That's the psychology of dieting and that, as we know, doesn't work. So go easy on yourself and give it time. I bet you'll see a positive change by 2018.

- Herald on Sunday