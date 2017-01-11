Born behind bars: The infants of our inmates

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Services improving for the dozens of women each year who have a child in jail but it remains a harrowing prospect, writes Anna Leask.

She went into labour at 3am, alone and in the dark.

It wasn't her first child, but this labour was unlike the others.

She was locked in a cell at Wellington's Arohata Prison, she was an inmate, and she was about to have a baby supervised by prison guards, handcuffs at the ready.

Jo Pitman was terrified.

More than 100 babies have been born to women like Pitman in prison in the past six years, including 15 new arrivals in 2016.

Figures obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act show that in 2010 there were 23 babies born behind bars, 19 in 2011, 17 in both 2012 and 2013, nine in 2014, and six in 2015.

Pitman gave birth in 1997, but it is likely all inmates in her position experience the same fear, anxiety and worry that she did.

"It was pretty scary," she said.

"I was just 19 and I had a 15-month-old son on the outside so it was pretty heartbreaking."

Her daughter, Crystal, has just turned 19, and the pair both live and work in Ashurst these days.

Their life now is nothing compared to where Pitman was at 19; six months pregnant and sentenced to jail for drugs charges.

"I went into labour at 3am and they took me to Wellington Hospital, I was in handcuffs and there was a prison officer outside the door the whole time," she said.

Pitman had been told that when she went into labour she could call her partner, and he could be with her at the hospital.

But things did not go to plan and she was not given the chance to call him.

Her handcuffs were removed for the actual birth of the child, but put straight back on afterwards.

"I wasn't allowed to call my family, I was basically there on my own," she said.

"It was pretty embarrassing because all the other mothers had their partners there and I just had a prison officer next to my bed ... and the handcuffs went back on as soon as baby was born.

"They wouldn't allow anyone to visit me without the permission of the prison first.

"I can remember the guard saying to me 'You're in prison, love. Get over it'."

Because there were no provisions for inmates with babies at the time, Pitman was granted Ministerial permission to leave prison and serve the rest of her sentence at her mother's home.

She had three months left to go.

But, the paperwork had not come through in time so after the birth she was shipped back to Arohata.

I had to take my baby back to prison for two hours ... that was the scariest part, going back in there with a newborn. Anything could have happened. There was nothing there either, no nappies, no baby bath. They weren't prepared at all. I was pretty eager to get home. Jo Pitman

After Pitman's release, the Department of Corrections established Mother and Baby Units at all three women's prisons in New Zealand.

In September 2008 parliament passed the Corrections (Mothers with Babies) Amendment Bill into law, which means all female inmates must receive the same level of prenatal care from midwives as members of the wider community.

Corrections must also enable pregnant inmates to meet cultural, religious or spiritual customs related to child birth.

Pitman said she thought the changes were good but said she would have been very reluctant to keep her baby with her for much longer than a couple of months.

"I don't think prison is a place for babies," Pitman said.

"But I probably would have kept my baby with me for the rest of my sentence which was only three months.

"It's selfish but I don't know if you'd want to give up a newborn ... the first few months is your bonding time with that child. You'd find it difficult coming out and having your baby not know you."

As of last November 4, nine babies had been born at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility and six at Christchurch Women's Prison.

Inmates who are eligible can keep their children with them in specialised units for up to two years, but must sign an agreement undertaking that they will be responsible for the child's care and safety.

Before the baby is born Corrections work with the mother, prison staff, maternity care providers and the wider family to ensure the child's best interests will be met.

Babies are usually born in hospital, with Corrections staff taking the inmate there when she goes into labour. After birth, if the inmate is eligible, she is moved to a Mothers and Babies Unit.

All three women's prisons have one of these units, and offer "feeding and bonding" facilities for mothers who don't meet the standard or who choose not to have their children inside with them.

"Every child deserves a good start in life," said Corrections National Commissioner Jeremy Lightfoot.

"They deserve a stable, supportive environment with a mother who is committed to what is best for that child.

"The units and feeding bonding facilities are a practical and responsible option that recognises that sometimes the sad reality is that criminal activity can be committed by anyone, including mothers."

Lightfoot said it was well known that the critical bonding period for babies and caregivers was the first two years of a child's life.

Mothers in these units are able to minimise the impact on their children, build on their parenting skills, take part in parenting programmes. The units provide a structured and supportive environment for mothers to re-focus their priorities, ultimately reducing the risk of them reoffending. Corrections National Commissioner Jeremy Lightfoot

Lightfoot said research shows that children of prisoners are more likely than others to end up in prison themselves.

So, positive contact between a parent in prison and her child improved outcomes and reduced anxiety.

"Positive family relationships can be key to an offender's decision to cease crime and be there for their children to ensure that their lives don't take a similar path to prison," he said.

Living with a baby in prison

Inmates who fit the eligibility criteria can live in a Mothers and Babies unit until their child is 2 years old.

All of the units are self-contained, shared accommodation and the mothers are responsible for cooking, cleaning, laundry and budgeting.

They are assisted by Corrections staff and community agencies who also help them with re-integration when it's time for their release.

To be eligible an inmate must be pregnant or have a child under two; be the child's primary caregiver before she was jailed or the most likely primary caregiver after release and have no convictions for violent or sexual offending against children.

The inmate must also agree to undertake mental health and substance abuse screening, and sign a parenting agreement.

Corrections' Lightfoot said the agreement ensured the mother understood that she was responsible for her child's safety and care.

"And also outlines any reason for which a child may be removed from prison, such as disciplinary offences against the mother," he said.

"When considering any application for placement in a unit, the prison director will give specific attention to whether the placement is in the best interests of the child."

Lightfoot said children living in the units could be granted approval to move outside the prison.

"To contact relatives or friends, engage in a range of activities not available in prison and maintain as much of a sense of normality as possible."

Inmate mums who can't keep their kids inside

A number of women do not meet the criteria to have their children with them in prison or choose not to have them there full time.

But they can still apply to have their youngsters brought in for feeding and bonding.

Lightfoot said the applications were decided by the prison director.

"To access the feeding and bonding facilities the mother must meet certain criteria including having a child under two, be alcohol- and drug-free, have continued commitment from a caregiver to provide access to the child, have at least low-medium security classification and adhere to a signed agreement for [the] use of feeding and bonding facilities," he said.

"The facilities aim to replicate a domestic lounge setting for female prisoners to feed and bond with their children on a daily basis in a safe, suitable and secure environment, encouraging pro-social activity for the prisoner and providing for the inherent rights of the child."

