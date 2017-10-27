As recoveries go, it's up there with Waisake Naholo.

Ten days ago, an official Wellington Phoenix club release stated skipper Andrew Durante would be out of action for up to three months with a torn groin adductor.

Instead, the 35-year-old was named on Thursday in an extended Wellington squad to meet Brisbane Roar in the capital tomorrow and faced a fitness test to determine his readiness (or otherwise) to play a part in the game, possibly even from the start.

Naholo made a remarkable recovery from a fractured leg to earn selection in the All Blacks squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup, reportedly through the healing powers of a special type of Fijian leaf. Durante simply sought a second opinion from an Auckland specialist and has made startling progress in the days since, so much so that his participation tomorrow night is now a distinct possibility.

"If he feels good, he's going to start," declared Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic.

"But the players' health is most important. If he feels 100 percent, only then is he useful for the team. If he's not, I'll play a player who is 100 percent because everyone needs to be 100 percent in the starting lineup."

Durante's surprise recovery is also good news for All Whites coach Anthony Hudson who would have been sweating on the experienced defender's fitness ahead of next month's intercontinental playoff against Peru.

Regardless of whether Durante makes a miracle recovery and takes the field tomorrow night or not, his centre-back partner Marco Rossi will be missing with a groin injury of his own. On the plus side, Brazilian midfielder Gui Finkler is available for the first time this season having overcome a knee niggle.

Tomorrow appeals as a good chance for the Phoenix to claim their first win of the new season. Brisbane Roar have lost their first three games, scoring just two goals, the fewest in the competition. They will also be forced into a defensive reshuffle with regular left-back Corey Brown ruled out with a hamstring injury.

They have added some firepower recently though with French attacker Eric Bautheac taking the field for the first time last week after visa issues delayed his arrival. He will join Italian veteran Massimo Maccarone and Tunisian Fahid Ben Khalfallah in an experienced front-line.

Wellington have been far more impressive in their first three outings than their meagre points return would suggest. They were the better side for large parts of their 1-0 defeat by league-leaders Melbourne City last Saturday and also pushed defending champions Sydney FC hard the previous weekend before going down 3-2.