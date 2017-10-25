There may be some selection shocks in the All Whites team to face Peru next month.

As he searches for every possible advantage before the vital World Cup qualifying matches in Wellington and Lima, coach Anthony Hudson is exploring all his options.

The Herald understands that Hudson is set to recall striker Rory Fallon, who famously scored the pivotal goal against Bahrain in 2009, but is currently playing in the seventh tier of English football.

It's also believed that Hudson is considering bringing Jeremy Brockie back into the fold, almost 18 months since he last pulled on the silver fern.

Advertisement

Both options, if they came to fruition, would be surprises considering their lack of involvement in recent times. Neither player was part of the Confederations Cup tour in June, nor the qualifying matches this year against Fiji and Solomons Islands.

But their inclusion would also point to the fact that Hudson had decided that experience and big match temperament will be vital in the death or glory matches against Peru.

Fallon has enjoyed a long career in England - with fruitful spells at Plymouth, Swindon, Barnsley and Aberdeen - but has struggled in recent times and his last goal in a competitive fixture in England was more than three years ago.

He began last season as player coach at Truro United, who play in the sixth tier of English football, but that arrangement only lasted until December.

In July he picked up a deal with Torquay United, in the fifth tier of English football, but he made only one start for the coastal team (four appearances as a replacement) and played a total of 106 minutes, before being released late last month.

Last week he picked up a deal at semi-professional Dorchester United, who play in the Southern League Premier Division, which is the seventh tier of English football.

Fallon hasn't scored a goal in English league football since October 18, 2014, when he netted the equalizer for Scunthorpe United against Colchester in a League One match.

But he has been a loyal servant to the All Whites cause. He played every match at the 2016 Oceania Nations Cup - scoring against Vanuatu and Fiji in the group games - and also was part of the tour to the United States last year, making a brief substitute appearance against Mexico.

He has scored six times in 24 appearances for the national side, including goals in each of the last two inter-continental playoff series against Bahrain and Mexico.

Brockie has been an irregular member of the All Whites fold under Hudson, making only six appearances since the Englishman took the reins in August 2014.

His last outings came at the 2016 Nations Cup, when he played against the Solomons Islands in the group stages and Papua New Guinea in the final.

He has only scored one goal in 49 international matches, though he was employed in midfield and at wing back for periods under former coach Ricki Herbert.

However, Brockie appears to be in the form of his life. He has been in great touch since his move to South Africa in January 2015, scoring 40 games in 94 games for Super Sport United and helping the club to three successive South African Cup victories.