It seems like an innocuous photo of Manchester United teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and David de Gea but football fans have spotted something not quite right about it.

Ibrahimovic posted a photo with Bailly and de Gea on his Twitter account saying "Now he cant run away" which references to past social media posts of Bailly 'attacking' his teammates and then running away.

Hope you're almost ready to return, @Ibra_official, I'll be right here! 😎👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/LHMS6StsXO — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) August 20, 2017

But fans started to point out that there was something odd about the photo.

The little finger on the Ivorian's right hand was at a strange angle.

Tuesday is brought to you by Eric Bailly’s little finger. pic.twitter.com/1gEGXl1BLn — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) October 24, 2017