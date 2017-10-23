Everton have sacked manager Ronald Koeman after they dropped into the relegation zone following yesterday's 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

Dutchman Koeman took over 16 months ago and spent a significant amount of money overhauling the squad in the last transfer window, but Everton have won two out of nine league games in their worst start to a season since 2005-06.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the club," Everton said in a statement on Twitter.

"Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign."