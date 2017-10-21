All Whites striker Chris Wood left the field injured 20 minutes into his Burnley side's 3-0 English Premier League defeat at Manchester City this morning.

The club has tweeted it was because of a tight hamstring.

It comes less than three weeks from the first leg of the intercontinental playoff against Peru in Wellington.

"We're hopeful it's not a serious one," said Burnley manager Sean Dyche. "He got up pretty quick, but he was feeling it so we decided we had to make that decision."

City took a five-point lead in the English Premier League with the win and Sergio Aguero became the club's joint top goal-scorer.

The Argentina striker started the game one behind Eric Brook's record of 177 which has stood for 78 years.

After nine rounds, City has 25 points - five more than rival Manchester United which lost at Huddersfield 2-1.

Aguero, back in the starting lineup after breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago, converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute at Etihad Stadium.

That brought him level with Brook, who scored his goals for City from 1927-39.Aguero has made 262 appearances for City in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Brook's 493.

Aguero has 129 Premier League goals, third highest among active players - behind Wayne Rooney (201) and Jermain Defoe (159).Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane added second-half goals for City.