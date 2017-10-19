Tickets for next month's All Whites vs Peru game in Wellington are already being scalped on Trade Me for double the original price.

Pre-sale tickets for the New Zealand leg of the Fifa World Cup qualifying tie between the two teams were quickly snapped up by keen fans on Tuesday afternoon, with 20,000 selling in the first hour.

The tickets have already begun popping up for sale online, with sellers offering them for about double the price they were bought for.

One Trade Me seller had two gold adult tickets on sale for $400 buy now. The original price is $95 each.

"If you want four tickets, simply purchase the auction twice," the seller wrote.

Other users on the site sent him messages complaining of "blatant scalping", but the seller was unapologetic.

"Supply and demand. Don't harp on about underprivileged either, when was the last time New Zealand soccer fans actually turned up to a game. 4 years ago, and 4 years before this. The bandwagon culture is too prevalent in New Zealand," the seller wrote in reply.

"Get over it and move along," they told another person.

Wellington branch president of Hospitality NZ Jeremy Smith said it was "just not cool" to try to make money off people wanting to attend a special sporting event.

"We're always against scalping," he said. "We shouldn't have people trying to take advantage of a popular event and trying to make money out of it."

Another Trade Me listing offered three platinum tickets - two for adults and one for a child - for $420. Originally the tickets would have cost about $340 together.

The seller said they were unable to attend the game anymore.

Trade Me's head of trust and safety Jon Duffy said it had seen about 12 tickets for sale on the auction site.

"These things are usually a storm in a teacup," he said. "For similar events, like the Super Rugby final, we've seen less than 1 per cent of the event's tickets turn up onsite and we think this will be the same.

"To put that in context the capacity for the All Whites game is approximately 38,000. We'd be very surprised if more that 380 tickets sell on Trade Me.

"For the vast majority of events, people are allowed to on-sell legitimate tickets, so Trade Me's position is that we have always allowed them to be sold. If our sellers have the tickets in their possession they're able to sell the on Trade Me."

"Heaps" of tickets were sold on Trade Me for bargain prices and it was a great way for some people to make a bit of money back if their plans changed and they could not attend.

"For us it's a balancing act - we think it sucks if genuine fans aren't getting their mitts on tickets when they are made available, for whatever reason. However, on the flipside, Trade Me provides fans who missed out with an alternative avenue for getting along to an event in a pure and transparent market."

People trying to scalp tickets were "taking a bit of a punt", Duffy said, when the event hasn't even sold out yet.

"At the end of the day these are trades between a willing buyer and a willing seller and the prices are simply market forces at work."

Meanwhile, people are already taking advantage of the accommodation shortage around the game on November 11, with one person offering the use of a dingy studio near Westpac Stadium for $500.

The price covers the use of the studio for up to four people from November 10-13 and provides a double bed and foldout couch, though users need to bring their own blankets.

The studio is said to be about 300m from the stadium.

Smith warned legitimate accommodation owners not to be short-sighted in raising prices around the game.

Price gouging was "short-term thinking and completely unnecessary", he said.

When they stopped offering value for money, people would stop coming back.

Air New Zealand is offering extra flights between Auckland and Wellington to help football fans make it to the game.

The pricing for flights around that weekend would be "standard", a spokesperson said.

An extra flight on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner craft will carry more fans to Wellington on Saturday. There are also two extra one-way flights from Auckland to Wellington on Saturday and four one-way flights back to Auckland on Sunday.

The airline is continuing to monitor demand and exploring the possibility of further services, Air New Zealand said in a statement.