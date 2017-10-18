A Coventry footballer was left to usher an angry fan off the pitch, after the spectator was allowed to remonstrate with the players.

Mid-table Coventry were heading for the League Two defeat at home to strugglers Forest Green when the fan entered the pitch as the game played on.

Carpet fitter Darren Kedzierski approached a Forest Green player then aimed his frustration at Coventry's Jack Grimmer and Marc McNulty, talking animatedly and remonstrating wildly.

Stewards and police failed to appear as the fan was given plenty of time to vent his feelings, before Coventry midfielder Michael Doyle pushed him off the pitch.

Kedzierski told the Coventry Telegraph: "'Basically I had just had enough of the way the football club is being run.

"I know I shouldn't have done it but I spent a lot of money going to Accrington on Saturday and spend a lot of money watching the club.

"I told them that I'm fed up of watching this rubbish and that no-one is putting in any effort.

"I explained to Michael Doyle that the club's in disarray. People are spending a lot of their wages and not getting a performance at the end of it. I wasn't abusive."

Kedzierski will be interviewed by police.