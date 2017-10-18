Air New Zealand have organised for extra flights ahead of the All Whites intercontinental World Cup playoff against Peru.

The airline will deploy additional capacity between Auckland and Wellington over the weekend of 11-12 November.

The airline has seen significant demand for bookings to and from Wellington over the match weekend since the playoff announcement was made on Sunday.

There are now six flights over the two days to and from Wellington.

Nearly 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the first leg, which kicks off on the 11th of November.