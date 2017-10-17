Tottenham held Real Madrid to 1-1 in the Champions League today, a result that kept both clubs at the top of Group H.

Tottenham scored first with an own goal by Raphael Varane as the Madrid defender tried to clear a cross intended for Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for Madrid by converting a penalty kick just before halftime after Toni Kroos was fouled.

Tottenham was a tough challenge against the defending champions and could have left Madrid with the victory if Kane didn't have his close-range shot saved by goalkeeper Keylor Navas midway through the second half on one of the game's best scoring opportunities.

The unbeaten sides meet again in England in two weeks.

They remain tied for the group lead, with the same number of goals scored and conceded.