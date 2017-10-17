New Zealand Football hope to charter a plane to get the All Whites from Wellington to Lima next month - and they have approached Fifa to underwrite the costs.

The most likely scenario is that New Zealand and Peru would share the private flight, allowing both sets of players to get to South America as quickly as possible after the first leg (Saturday, November 11) of the World Cup playoff in Wellington is completed.

But it could cost up to US$1 million, which is why NZF and the Peru Football Federation have approached Fifa for financial assistance.

With the dates for the two matches confirmed last Sunday and 25,000 tickets for the Wellington clash flying out the door on Tuesday, the most pressing agenda item now is how both teams can arrive in the Peruvian capital with enough time to prepare for the match.

It's not easy, as there are no direct flights from New Zealand to Lima.

Auckland to Santiago is around 11 and a half hours (9,700 km approximately) and from there, after transit times, it's another four hours (2,500km approx) over the Andes to Lima.

The alternative is via Buenos Aires (12 hours, 10,300km approx) and then onto Lima (five hours, 3150km).

The first leg in Wellington will finish around 6:30pm on November 11, and then the clock starts ticking, as the second leg is staged on Wednesday 9:15pm (Thursday 3:15pm NZT).

"I guessing the reality check is hitting everyone now over the challenges of getting there," NZF CEO Andy Martin told the Herald.

"We have looked at individual charters but the prices coming in are just inside a million dollars. That's quite onerous for both countries but we are looking at all options."

One of those is the approach to Fifa, and it's not the first time.

In 2013, as NZF faced the likely prospect of a playoff against either Honduras or Panama, there were advanced discussions with Fifa about private flights, due to the complexities of travel from those countries.

It didn't eventuate in the end, as Mexico were the surprise North American qualifier, with significantly better connections, but it might this time.

"We are asking Fifa for help," said Martin.

"Maybe Fifa could underwrite the flight and both teams contribute what they would normally pay on a commercial flight. And then, if there is capacity left, potentially we could put some packages together and offer them to supporters."

Martin said Fifa's response has been encouraging.

"They have been very good all the way through, they have listened to both teams," said Martin.

"We have put our cases and we will see where we get too."

Martin is also negotiating with commercial airlines to expedite the team's journey.

"We are talking extensively with Air New Zealand at the highest levels, and seeing what else we can do with other airlines," said Martin.

"I know everyone is desperately keen to make this happen and find a solution that gets everyone there and maximises player welfare"

Such inter-confederation playoffs have often proved problematic.

In 2005 Australia used a chartered Qantas plane to travel from Montevideo back to Sydney before the Socceroos qualified for the 2006 World Cup via a penalty shootout win over Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Peru moved into 10th (up from 12th) in the latest Fifa rankings released yesterday, while New Zealand has dropped nine places to 122.