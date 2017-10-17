Peru's preparation plans for the World Cup playoff against the All Whites have been dealt an early blow, one that will see three key squad members rushing to get to Wellington for the first leg on November 11.

According to Brazilian newspaper Globoesporte, Peruvian captain Paulo Guerrero, exciting playmaker Christian Cueva, and defender Miguel Trauco will not be released by their clubs Flamengo and Sao Paulo until just five days out from kick off in the New Zealand capital.

This goes against the wishes of Peruvian manager Ricardo Gareca, who would like to have his squad together 10 days out from the Wellington leg.

To make matters worse, the trio are expected to play for their respective clubs around midday on November 7 (NZST), before embarking on the 20+ hour journey to Wellington.

Guerrero and Cueva scored five and four goals a piece during the South American qualifying stages and are likely to be the biggest threat to the New Zealand backline.

Meanwhile, All Whites pair Chris Wood and Winston Reid both play their final Premier League fixtures before the playoff early in the morning on November 5 (NZST).

Clubs are required to release players for international duty a minimum of five days out from a competitive international fixture in a different continent, as per FIFA rules.