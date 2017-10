The All Whites World Cup qualifier opponents have cracked the top 10 in FIFA's world rankings.

Peru's moved from 12th into 10th in the latest world football rankings, while compounded by their loss to Japan earlier this month, New Zealand's slipped nine spots to 122nd.

The two sides meet in the first of two qualifiers on November 11th in Wellington.

Fifa rankings:

1 - Germany

2 - Brazil

3 - Portugal

4 - Argentina

5 - Belgium

6 - Poland

7 - France

8 - Spain

9 - Chile

10 - Peru