A Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike was detained by security guards after entering the pitch during Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Getafe.

The man ran onto the field managed to meet the Madrid and Portugal striker before being taken away during the first half of the La Liga clash.

The real Ronaldo was mostly subdued for Madrid until scoring the 85th-minute winner at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in southern Madrid.

After a perfect long pass by Isco, Ronaldo let the ball bounce and fired in for his first league goal of the season.

Advertisement

"We know that when we need Cristiano, he is always there for us," Madrid left back Marcelo said.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Madrid with a great run into the area, getting past a defender with a quick touch before sending a low shot into the far corner. It was also his first league goal. The French striker was returning from injury.

Striker Jorge Molina equalized for the hosts early in the second half. Replays showed Molina was offside.

Getafe also conceded late goals in home losses to Sevilla and Barcelona. It dropped to 14th in the 20-team standings.

"We can't allow this to keep happening," Molina said of the late goals. "Maybe we shouldn't have stayed only on defense, maybe we could have pressed a little bit more."