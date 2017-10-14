Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is delighted his star player Lionel Messi won't have to travel to New Zealand next month for a World Cup qualifying playoff.

Argentina booked a spot at next year's World Cup in Russia with help from a Messi hat trick as they beat Ecuador 3-1.

The win for Argentina meant the Barcelona forward wouldn't need to make the long journey to New Zealand for a playoff.

"It would have been uncomfortable for us if [Argentina] had to go through a playoff," Valverde said in a news conference on Friday.

"I want all my players at the World Cup but I was a little worried about the playoff. It was a long journey to New Zealand and we may not have had [Messi] or Mascherano for the Sevilla game.

"So it's good for Messi and it's also good for us that he secured qualification in such a brilliant fashion."

New Zealand will face Peru over two legs in the World Cup qualifying playoff next month.

