The All Whites' World Cup qualification opponents Peru have been dragged into an alleged match-fixing controversy.

Peru, the world's 12th-ranked team, face a two-match playoff against New Zealand after drawing their final round qualification match 1-1 against Colombia in Lima.

Various media are reporting that Colombia striker Radamel Falcao is under the spotlight, after appearing to suggest to his Peruvian opponents that they play for a draw at the end of the game.

The 31-year-old Falcao, who had a brief English Premier League career with Chelsea and Manchester United, covered his mouth while speaking to Peru players.

The Daily Mail reported that Monaco captain Falcao appeared to "gently push one player over to his nearby team mates to pass on a message".

"It has since been suggested Falcao was telling his opponents to calm down their play, as the 1-1 scoreline was enough to benefit both sides," the Mail continued.

Colombia qualified for the World Cup finals in Russia next year, and went into the game knowing that a draw would get them through from the CONMEBOL (South America) conference.

Pablo Guerrero had equalised for Peru in the 76th minute, and the home side reportedly looked to be going for a winner before Falcao's conversation. The Daily Mail claimed "the tie did indeed wind down to a stalemate".