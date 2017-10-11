It took a series of unthinkable events to conspire to ruin America's World Cup qualification campaign, but none were anywhere near as outrageous as this.

It's almost too perfectly cruel that a mighty nation like the United States, which has qualified for the last seven FIFA World Cups going back to 1986, could be brought undone by a clunky rebound of a keeper's scone.

But that's what happened.

A freakishly unlucky rebound off the shoulder and melon of Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa has played a critical part in the sinking of American football.

The United States were sensationally eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago.

The US upset combined with Panama's 2-1 win over Costa Rica and Honduras's 3-2 victory over Mexico to eliminate the United States.

Honduras will now move on to face Australia in a playoff for a spot at Russia 2018.
For America, it's all over.

Their expected qualification turned to dust in a matter of minutes - and it all started with the unfortunate rebound off Ochoa's head.

Ochoa's own goal came in the 53rd minute as his team twice came from behind to steal a famous result.

The world audience glued to the impossible result unfolding across the CONCACAF region was stunned at the USA's misfortune.

The United States were still on track to hold onto fourth place in the CONCACAF region - and move through to a qualification showdown with Australia - after Ochoa's own goal, but a 60th minute strike by Romell Quioto put Honduras ahead and killed of the USA.