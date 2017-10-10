Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and made the other as France beat Belarus 2-1 to qualify for next year's World Cup, while a home win for the Netherlands against Sweden was in vain as it failed to reach its second straight major tournament.

France won Group A with 23 points, four clear of the Netherlands and Sweden, which advances to the playoffs on goal difference. Bulgaria finished fourth ahead of Luxembourg and Belarus.

France was relatively comfortable throughout qualifying, but is not playing as well as when it reached the Euro 2016 final.

This was a functional but uninspiring performance, punctuated by a brief spell of attacking intensity that produced two goals in quick succession.

After strike partner Olivier Giroud hit the crossbar with a close-range header, Griezmann scored in the 27th minute.

Latching onto midfielder Blaise Matuidi's short pass, the Atletico Madrid forward burst inside the left of the area and confidently clipped a low shot into the right corner.

Three minutes later, he turned provider for Giroud, who used this strength to compensate for a lack of pace, holding off a defender before slotting the ball into the bottom corner for his 28th international goal.

After a couple of narrow escapes, France's sloppy defending was rightly punished just before halftime when striker Anton Saroka was given too much space inside the area and guided a neat shot across goalie Hugo Lloris.

Although the Dutch beat Sweden 2-0 in Amsterdam, they needed to win by a seven-goal margin. It is a continued fall from grace for a side that reached the 2010 World Cup final and the 2014 semifinals and then failed to reach last year's European Championship.

GOING TO RUSSIA

Teams qualified for the 2018 World Cup:

Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, France.

- AP