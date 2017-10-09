With a record-setting 16th goal in European qualifying, Robert Lewandowski led Poland's charge into a first World Cup since 2006 yesterday.

The Bayern Munich striker has long been one of the most prolific players in Europe, for club and country, and he'll now be able to test himself at a global level when he competes at a World Cup for the first time next year.

Lewandowski scored Poland's third goal in their 4-2 win over Montenegro that clinched first place in Group E, at the expense of Denmark. Poland are the fifth European nation to qualify - after Belgium, Germany, England and Spain - with Russia already sure of participating as tournament hosts.

Lewandowski has 51 goals in 91 international matches since his debut for Poland in 2008, and became the first European player to score more than 15 goals in a World Cup qualification campaign.

That record might only last two days, with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo on 15 goals in Group B with one qualifier remaining - the winner-takes-all match against Switzerland tomorrow.

It will be Poland's eighth appearance at a World Cup, with third place their best finish in both 1974 and 1982.

Denmark assured themselves of a place in the playoffs - for the best eight runners-up from the nine groups - by drawing 1-all in Romania. Northern Ireland's spot in the playoffs was also confirmed, but Slovakia must wait for other group results despite clinching second place in Group F behind unbeaten England.

Heading into the final round, three teams - Slovakia, Scotland and Slovenia - were in contention to finish second and it went down to the wire. The latter two were playing each other, in the Slovenian capital Ljubliana.

Slovakia won 3-0 at home to Malta and with Slovenia drawing 2-all with Scotland, Slovakia finished ahead of the Scots on goal difference.

- AP