The Wellington Phoenix have sprung a major surprise on the eve of their first game of the A-League season.

Phoenix head coach Darije Kalezic has handed a first career start to 18-year-old goalkeeper Keegan Smith, who will stand between the sticks against Adelaide United tomorrow afternoon.

The move was hinted at during the pre-season but is still an extremely bold move by Kalezic ahead of his first game in charge. Both of the Phoenix's contracted goalkeepers - Lewis Italiano and Oliver Sail - were available for selection, but Kalezic plumped for Smith.

Kalezic explains that Smith got the nod due to his ability to play with the ball at his feet, to help the Phoenix build from the back and keep possession.

"As a club we are facing a new page, a new way of playing, we want to go to another direction," Kalezic told Radio Sport.

"When we have the ball, we want to play from ball position and we want a goalkeeper who can support that way of playing - a goalkeeper who can keep the ball, who can have overview of the situation on the field when he has the ball, and a goalkeeper who can support our building up."

Last season, Glen Moss was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Phoenix, starting 22 A-League games, while Italiano appeared in the other five contests.

Moss departed to the Newcastle Jets in the offseason, while Italiano signed a one-year contract, with Sail promoted to presumably be his back-up.

However, Smith, who played eight games for the Wellington Phoenix Under 20 team in the Stirling Sports Premiership last season, was the one who impressed Kalezic the most.

"All of the three keepers show me good skill, and all have got the same minutes to show me how good [they are]. Keegan has shown me the best ability in ball position, compared to Lewis and Oliver."

"At the moment, the best is Keegan Smith, and we trust that he'll take his chance."