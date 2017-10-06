Five teams are potential World Cup qualifying opponents for New Zealand to emerge from South America following the penultimate round of CONMEBOL federation matches.

The All Whites will face the fifth-ranked South American side in a two-leg intercontintal play-off next month.

However, they're left guessing who it will be following a 17th round of matches on Friday (NZT) stacked with tension but low on goals.

Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay are separated by two points in the middle of the table, with any of them in contention to finish fifth when qualifying concludes on Wednesday (NZT) next week.

Runaway leaders Brazil were joined as guaranteed top-four qualifiers by Uruguay, who sealed their place with a 0-0 draw against last-placed Venezuela.

It was one of three scoreless draws, including a critical stalemate between Peru and Argentina in Buenos Aires which leaves those two teams locked in fifth and six place respectively, separated by goals scored.

A point behind them are Paraguay, who stayed alive courtesy of a late 2-1 win away to Colombia.

It leaves the Colombians and third-placed Chile, who beat Ecuador 2-1, a point clear of Peru and Argentina.

However, Colombia and Chile don't have easy assignments - away to Peru and Brazil respectively.

Paraguay, with the worst goal differential, face arguably the easiest final match, at home to last-placed Venezuela.

Two-time world champions Argentina have struggled badly but will fancy their chances away to Ecuador, who have lost their last five matches.

-AAP