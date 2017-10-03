Rodrigo Contreras has entered the football hall of shame after pulling off what might be the worst tackle of all time.

The Arsenal Sarandi player lost control of the ball in the 33rd minute of the game and, with his team 1-0 behind Banfield in the Superliga game, he tried to rescue the situation.

But his response was terrible, as Contreras leapt into the air before planting both feet on Renato Civelli.

And not only was the tackle a two-footed lunge, but Contreras also managed to put his feet straight on Civelli's ankle - a potential leg breaker.

Referee Jorge Balino showed no hesitation, digging straight into his pocket to dismiss the 21-year-old forward.

On the plus side, Civelli seemed to emerge from the challenge relatively unscathed. He went on to play the entire 90 minutes of the game.

Civelli also received an apology from Contreras as he was leaving the pitch and seemed to accept the gesture.

Arsenal managed to turn the game around despite playing nearly a full hour with just 10 men on the pitch, winning the game at the Estadio Florencio Sola 2-1.