A-League players don't find themselves in the spotlight as often as footballers in other codes in Australia - and unfortunately for Mitch Austin it proved too bright during an appearance on breakfast television.

The Melbourne Victory player left ABC presenter Georgie Tunny stunned after appearing to suffer a panic attack and walking off set in the very early stages of an interview on Tuesday morning.

Viewers sent the 26-year-old - who joined the Victory from the Central Coast Mariners last year - good-natured support on social media. They also praised the ABC's handling of a delicate situation.

Panic attacks can strike anyone anytime, not funny.Well done @abc in explaining what happened,U got my respect @mitchaustin10 #mentalhealth — James Taylor (@TaylorJim181) October 2, 2017

Great work and well done @paulwkennedy @LaTrioli for being so understanding about Mitch Austin. Handled beautifully. — Tim Grainger (@tim_grainger) October 2, 2017

Head up, @mitchaustin10 and @gomvfc! Interviews are a scary experience, these things happen 🖒 — John Seroukas (@john_seroukas) October 2, 2017

Walked off set just as an interview with ABC began. Fair play to him for showing up, though - interviews are always a nightmare! — John Seroukas (@john_seroukas) October 2, 2017

Hope you are ok @mitchaustin10 panic attacks are not a nice. — Amy (@amy_hopes) October 2, 2017