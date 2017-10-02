A-League players don't find themselves in the spotlight as often as footballers in other codes in Australia - and unfortunately for Mitch Austin it proved too bright during an appearance on breakfast television.

The Melbourne Victory player left ABC presenter Georgie Tunny stunned after appearing to suffer a panic attack and walking off set in the very early stages of an interview on Tuesday morning.

Viewers sent the 26-year-old - who joined the Victory from the Central Coast Mariners last year - good-natured support on social media. They also praised the ABC's handling of a delicate situation.

