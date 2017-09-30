Manchester City have retained their spot at the top of the English Premier League after a crucial 1-0 away win at Chelsea this morning.

After looking the strong team in the first half Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner in thr 67th minute finishing off some slick passing by the visitors.

The victory moved City back into first place alongside acrosstown rivals Manchester United. United and Tottenham both enjoyed big wins earlier this morning.

Romelu Lukaku scored for the sixth straight game after Marouane Fellaini netted twice as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 4-0, keeping the beleaguered visitor without a point or a goal in the English Premier League.

Lukaku was kept relatively quiet at Old Trafford until the 86th minute, when he tapped in for an 11th goal in 10 games for his new club.

It wrapped up unbeaten United's fourth 4-0 win in seven league games.

Earlier, fellow forward Marcus Rashford excelled, setting up two of the goals, including the first of the game by Juan Mata inside three minutes.

Rashford beat a defender with ease on the left wing and raced into the area before squaring for Mata to finish from 10 meters.

Fellaini applied a side-footed volley from Ashley Young's cross to double the lead before halftime, and the bushy-haired midfielder headed in Rashford's free kick after the interval for his second goal.

It was the first time Fellaini has scored twice in a game for United since joining in 2013.

Last-place Palace has conceded nine goals in two trips to Manchester in the space of a week, having lost 5-0 at City last weekend.

Harry Kane extended his brilliant scoring run with another double in Tottenham's 4-0 win over Huddersfield, taking the England striker's tally in September to 13 goals in eight games for club and country.

Fresh off his sixth hat trick of 2017 in the Champions League midweek, Kane put Tottenham ahead in the ninth minute by latching onto a long header forward by Kieran Trippier and delivering a low finish inside the near post.

His second goal made it 3-0 and came in the 23rd minute, with Kane turning his marker off a throw-in and calmly curling into the far corner from outside the area.

After what has become his customary drought in August, Kane has scored at least two goals in five of his six games for Tottenham this month and now has six goals in the Premier League in his bid for a third straight Golden Boot.

Left back Ben Davies scored between Kane's goals and Moussa Sissoko completed the rout in injury time as Spurs secured a fourth straight away victory in the league this season. They are yet to win in three games in their temporary home of Wembley Stadium, however.

Dele Alli also struck the post for Tottenham, before getting booked for diving in the area in the second half.

Elsewhere Diafra Sakho struck in the 90th minute to take West Ham out of the relegation zone by beating Swansea 1-0. Peter Crouch also scored late to give Stoke a 2-1 win over Sunderland. Bournemouth and Leicester shared a point with a 0-0 while Watford moved up to fifth after recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw with West Bromwich Albion 2-2.

Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 4

Tottenham: Harry Kane (9, 24), Ben Davies (16), Moussa Sissoko (90).

Halftime: 0-3.

West Ham 1, Swansea 0

West Ham: Diafra Sakho (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 0, Leicester 0

Halftime: 0-0.

West Bromwich Albion 2, Watford 2

West Bromwich Albion: Salomon Rondon (18), Jonny Evans (21).

Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure (37), Richarlison (90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0

Manchester United: Juan Mata (3), Marouane Fellaini (35, 49), Romelu Lukaku (86).

Halftime: 2-0.

Stoke 2, Southampton 1

Stoke: Mame Diouf (40), Peter Crouch (85).

Southampton: Maya Yoshida (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne (67)

Halftime: 0-0.