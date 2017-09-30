The sporting landscape has long specialised in sportspeople with unfortunate names, but perhaps never one as striking as this.

A young footballer named Osama Vinladen has been named in Peru's under-15 squad, with the youngster's name unnervingly similar to Osama Bin Laden, the founder of terrorist group al-Qaeda.

Far from being an unfortunate coincidence, Vinladen was born in 2002, after the 9/11 attacks spearheaded by al-Qaeda.

What his parents were thinking is unknown, though there is speculation that it comes from the common practice in Peru, where parents sometimes name their children after famous individuals.

The 14-year-old's full name is Osama Vinladen Jimenez Lopez, and says he has yet to receive an answer for why he was named as such.

"I found it upsetting but I just learnt to live with it. Now I feel normal," he told local media.

"I have asked my dad why he gave me this name but he always wanted to avoid talking about it."