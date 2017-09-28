Danny Hay joins the latest edition of the New Zealand Herald podcast, ahead of the Under-17 World Cup in India.

The New Zealand coach talks about settling in to the massive metropolis of Mumbai, high security, wonderful food options and the daunting challenges ahead.

Sam Jenkins and Jacob Spoonley look back on their experience at age group level, with some memorable stories from the 2007 Under-20 World Cup in Canada including the great cake heist by a former Phoenix goalkeeping coach.

The panel also discusses the All Whites prospects against Japan and looks at the Kiwis in action in Europe.