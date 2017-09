English sides Manchester City and Tottenham have continued their impressive starts to their Champions League campaigns.

Manchester City have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium while Spurs have won 3-0 away at Apoel Nicosia.Liverpool remain winless after being held to a one all draw at Spartak Moscow.

Holders Real Madrid have won 3-1 away at Borussia Dortmund while there have been wins for Sevilla, Napoili, Porto and Besiktas