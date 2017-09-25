AC Milan's ongoing problems with consistency continued as a poor performance saw them lose 2-0 at Sampdoria in Serie A yesterday.

Milan didn't even have a shot on target as late goals from Duvan Zapata and substitute Ricky Alvarez condemned the Rossoneri to their second defeat of the season.

Milan slipped to sixth, six points behind leaders Napoli and Juventus.

There was a huge scare for Milan in the second minute as the referee awarded a penalty to Sampdoria for handball but changed his mind after video review, as Franck Kessie's arm was against his back when it was hit by Ivan Strinic's cross.

Sampdoria had a number of chances before eventually breaking the deadlock in the 72nd when Milan defender Cristian Zapata inadvertently nodded an attempted clearance straight at his cousin, Duvan Zapata, who fired it in from 6m. Alvarez sealed the result in stoppage time, seconds after coming off the bench.

Inter Milan are two points below the top two after a narrow 1-0 victory over Genoa, with Lazio three points further back after beating Hellas Verona 3-0.

Ciro Immobile maintained his scoring streak as he netted another two goals to help Lazio win 3-0 at Verona and bounce back from a hefty midweek defeat to Napoli.

Both Immobile's goals came in the first half, opening the scoring from the penalty spot after Adam Marusic was tripped by Samuel Souprayen, while Immobile's second was a stunning solo goal as he weaved his way past two Verona defenders before firing into the far bottom corner for his 11th goal in all competitions for Lazio this season.

Crotone scored their first goals of the season in a 2-0 win against Benevento, who are still seeking their first points in Serie A.

Germany

Three days after being cleared to play by Fifa, Argentine striker Lucas Alario scored one goal and set up another on his debut for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Hamburger SV 3-0 in the Bundesliga.

Alario struck midway through the first half, converting a cross from Leon Bailey, who also set up Kevin Volland's opening goal just three minutes before.

A moment of class from Julian Brandt sent Alario through with less than 10 minutes remaining, and the Argentine had the awareness to spot the better-positioned Volland to seal the win.

Alario's first appearance for Leverkusen was held up when previous club River Plate objected to his transfer through the Argentine soccer association.

The Buenos Aires-based club contended that Alario's transfer was invalid as Leverkusen paid his release clause of 23.8 million euros ($39.1 million) on August 31, after the Argentine season began, which it said was against Fifa rules.

Leverkusen then took the case to Fifa, which ruled in their favour last week.

Cologne fought their way to their first point in a 0-0 draw at promoted Hannover after starting the Bundesliga with five straight defeats.

Spain

Simone Zaza added to his scoring streak with a late goal that gave unbeaten Valencia a 3-2 win at Real Sociedad in a thrilling La Liga clash.

Zaza's fourth goal in his last two games came with a left-footed shot from the middle of the area in the 85th minute, sealing the victory after Valencia had twice relinquished the lead.

Valencia's second consecutive victory moves them to fourth place, six points behind leaders Barcelona, who defeated Girona 3-0 to maintain a perfect record after six matches.

Barcelona have a four-point advantage over Atletico Madrid, who defeated Sevilla 2-0 for a third straight victory. Sevilla stayed third, five points back, despite having their four-game winning streak halted.

Real Madrid rebounded from a home loss to Real Betis with a 2-1 win at last-place Alaves. They sit fifth, seven points behind Barcelona.