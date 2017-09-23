Come again, Alan?

The former Crystal Palace manager produced one of the most awkward moments of the season so far in an attempt to 'banter' ex-Spurs and West Ham striker, Teddy Sheringham.

Sheringham, who played under Pardew at West Ham, was making an appearance as a guest Sky Sports pundit to preview the Hammers' midday fixtures against Tottenham.

Conversation soon turned to Spurs striker Harry Kane, who recently brought up his 100th goal for the club.

Comparisons were quickly made between Kane and studio guest Sheringham, who scored 76 goals in 166 appearances for Spurs before stints at Manchester United.

"He's very similar to Teddy," said Jamie Redknapp. "Not blessed with blistering pace but an incredible football brain, someone who picks the right pass at the right time."

"He didn't have his (Kane's) pace!" Pardew joked, interjecting on the Sheringham appreciation. "He was as quick as Harry Kane's mum!" Pardew added, pointing at the former England striker.

"Steady!" Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas muttered before Sheringham continued in his analysis of Kane without referencing Pardew's strange joke.

Alan Pardew has previously said he hoped to bring some new insight to the Premier League as a Sky Sports pundit.

"Having just come out of Premier League management after being in it for the last 10 years, I will hopefully be able to provide a little bit of insight for fans of the game," said Pardew after joining Sky Sports as a pundit earlier this season.

"I am not coming on air to make life difficult for managers, I am coming on air to give fans an insight into how managers are thinking. That is something I am well versed in, particularly when managers come under pressure."