The exploits of Ryan Thomas and Marco Rojas in Holland headline the latest New Zealand Herald Football podcast.

Former New Zealand players Sam Jenkins and Jacob Spoonley join Herald football writer Michael Burgess to discuss the biggest topics in New Zealand football.

The trio examine the impact of Thomas and Rojas, look at Chris Wood's next challenge and reflect on the Football Ferns tour of the USA. They also look at the build up to the ISPS Handa Premiership and assess the Wellington Phoenix's preparations for the upcoming A League season.