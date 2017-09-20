All White striker Chris Wood is in the headlines again, but this time it's not for his goal scoring feats in the English Premier League.

Wood and Burnley team mate Charlie Taylor have received an apology from the leading bookmaking firm Ladbrokes for a tweet gone wrong after their team's EFL Cup loss to Leeds.

Dear Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor



🖕



Yours sincerely



Leeds Fans#LUFC



Ladbrokes might not be able to say it but I can! — Andy B (@AndersB78) September 20, 2017

Ladbrokes tried a bit of humour, aimed at former Leeds players Wood and Taylor. The tweet purported to be from a Leeds fan, and included an emoji with the middle finger gesture.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to any fans of the club that took offence," said Ladbrokes, who are a Burnley sponsor.

"We have apologised to Burnley FC."

The firm told BBC Sport: "They were very poorly conceived tweets which we have since deleted. It was only intended to be a bit of fun but failed in that regard."

Championship team Leeds beat EPL club Burnley in a penalty shootout at Turf Moor, Burnley's home ground, after Wood had scored from the penalty spot late in normal time.