All White Chris Wood scored a goal against his old club but his Burnley side still went down to Leeds United in the League Cup this morning.

Wood came on as a second half substitute and scored from the spot to tie the game up in the 89th minute. Both teams traded goals in injury time before the tie was decided on penalties.

Wood, who left the Championship division club in a STG15 million ($NZ26 million) move last month, converted his penalty but a miss by teammate James Tarkowski saw Burnley knocked out in the third round.

It was Wood's third goal for the Premier League side in four games.