Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and given 100 hours' community service after pleading guilty today to a drink driving charge while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

He was stopped by police while driving 29-year-old party girl Laura Simpson home from a night out in her Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

Rooney was stopped because Miss Simpson's car had a faulty brake light.

Stockport Magistrates' Court heard Rooney's breath reading was 104mg per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 35mg, the MailOnline reported.

The Everton striker was handed a 24-month driving ban and given 100 hours' community service as part of a 12-month community order.

He appeared in court with his wedding ring on but there was no sign of his wife Coleen.

Rooney's lawyer said he "expresses his remorse for a terrible error of judgement".

He said it's "likely he will be fined by Everton, probably two weeks' salary" - which amounts to around £300,000.

He described Rooney as a "young man of many fine qualities" and said Everton was taking a "serious and sensible" approach to the situation.

The judge tells him: "I accept your remorse is genuine. I accept the effects this has had in you and your family."

In a statement issued after the plea he apologised for his "unforgivable lack of judgment".

He said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."



She has claimed she would have had sex with the Everton footballer if he hadn't been pulled over by police and said the arrest "spoiled the night".

The £40,000-a-year sales manager said she met the footballer when he complimented her 32E breasts during a 10-hour drinking session and claimed the pair had "kissed and cuddled".

The brunette was pictured making her way to work today after parking up her VW Beetle.

Rooney was arrested by Cheshire Police after officers pulled him over on Altrincham Road and was released on bail later that day.

He had been pictured in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge the evening before his arrest.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm on August 31, with the comment: "International Break #legend."

Rooney's wife, Coleen, announced last month that she is is expecting the couple's fourth child. He has been married to his high-school sweetheart since 2008.

She is said to have been "livid" with her husband and fled to her parents with their three children Kai, Klay and Kit after the revelations came to light.

Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford and left the field to a standing ovation on his return to Manchester United on Sunday but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 thrashing for Everton.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said earlier this month the matter would be dealt with "internally".

Rooney has made a mixed start to his second Everton spell following his return to the club from United, scoring on his first two Premier League appearances.

His form moved England manager Gareth Southgate to offer him an international recall, but he decided to call time on his England career.

However his boyhood club are currently 18th in the the Premier League after three successive Premier League defeats.