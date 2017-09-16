Chris Wood's scoring run ended but his Burnley side continue to hold their own against the heavyweights in the English Premier League.

All Whites striker Wood made a key touch in the goal for Scott Arfield as Burnley secured a fighting 1-1 draw away to Liverpool.

The result leaves relative minnows Burnley seventh, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Wood, who justified his club record signing by scoring in each of his first two EPL matches for Burnley, didn't manage a shot on goal at Anfield.

Advertisement

However, he played a significant part in their 27th-minute opener, using his strength to win a cross ahead of both Liverpool central defenders, Ragner Klavan, and partner Joel Matip.

His lay-off found Arfield, whose crisp shot rocked a Liverpool side dominating the contest. The hosts replied soon afterwards through Mohamed Salah and went on to finish with 35 shots to Burnley's five on a frustrating afternoon for the home supporters.

It was otherwise a quiet outing for Wood, who was replaced in the 87th minute.

He had needed treatment early in the match following a head clash with Estonian captain Klavan.

Pep makes his mark

Although it's taken a year longer than many expected, Manchester City is finally beginning to resemble a Pep Guardiola-coached team.

City remained in rampant form as it ended Watford's unbeaten start to the English Premier League with a resounding 6-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Guardiola's side has scored 15 goals in three matches since the international break, following 5-0 and 4-0 wins over Liverpool and Feyernood respectively.

City stuttered to a third-place finish in Guardiola's debut season while failing to produce the stylish play of its manager's former sides, but a second straight offseason of significant personnel changes appears to be paying dividends."It was so good, especially after an away game in the Champions League," Guardiola said.

"I was lucky to manage Barcelona with many outstanding performances but this week has been a lot of goals. We have found our game, we can make short passes, and we have a lot of energy from our full backs."

Sergio Aguero scored a predatory hat trick and laid on an assist for Gabriel Jesus, while Nicolas Otamendi headed in, and Raheem Sterling added a late penalty.The victory took City to the top of the table, but Manchester United can join it on Sunday with a win over Everton. Elsewhere,Crystal Palace became the first club in league history to lose its opening five games without scoring.

Swansea brought Tottenham back to earth in a scoreless draw at Wembley, three days after Spurs tore apart Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle made it three league wins a row by beating Stoke 3-1, Leicester and Huddersfield drew 1-1, and West Brom and West Ham played out a goalless draw.