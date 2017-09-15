All Whites striker Myer Bevan joins the latest New Zealand Herald football podcast to talk about his whirlwind rise from amateur football, life in Vancouver, the important lessons from the Nike Academy and his memorable debut for the All Whites.

Hosts Michael Burgess, Sam Jenkins and Jacob Spoonley also examine the future of the Champions League and the ongoing remarkable feats of Chris Wood at Burnley.

There's also a look back at a dramatic Chatham Cup final, and a look ahead to the Football Ferns big challenge in the United States.