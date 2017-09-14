The All Whites remain outside the top 100 in the latest Fifa world rankings.

New Zealand moved up 10 spots following their Oceania qualifying victories over the Solomon Islands which saw the team book a spot in the intercontinental playoff against a South American opponent in November.

The All Whites moved to 113th in the latest rankings announced overnight.

World champions Germany leapfrogged Brazil at the top of the rankings while European Champions Portugal moved into third place.

Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, France, Chile and Colombia make up the rest of the top 10.