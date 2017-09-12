The controversy over the punishment for head-high tackles was cranked up further when West Ham's Kiwi defender Winston Reid escaped a card of any kind for his challenge on Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounié.

The Benin international striker was left clutching his face after he was caught by Reid's swinging boot in the Hammers' 2-0 win this morning (New Zealand time) but referee Kevin Friend decided not to show a card.

His show of leniency produced a backlash among Liverpool supporters on social media as they pointed out that Jon Moss had shown a red card to Sadio Mané for his studs-up tackle on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson barely a day earlier.

Oh mate. Get the rule out. It leaves the ref nowhere to go. Endangered a player with Excessive force !! 😂 https://t.co/JeProbkR2B — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 11, 2017

Ederson needed stitches in his face and Mané will serve a three-match ban although Liverpool have announced they will appeal against the length of the suspension.

Former Manchester United and England star Gary Neville, who has highlighted the weekend's inconsistencies, also tweeted his bemusement at the Reid incident.

Neville suggested the All Whites defender, in his first match back from injury, should've been shown a straight red card, insisting that he had "endangered" Mounié through the use of "excessive force".

Newcastle United supporters also felt aggrieved that Matt Ritchie had been shown a yellow card on Sunday for a similar challenge on Swansea's Alfie Mawson, although the midfielder admitted after the match that he had been lucky not to be shown a red.