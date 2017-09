An Austrian lower league footballer has been sent off just 18 seconds into his substitute appearance.

Deutschlandsberg defender Tin Pavlic was only expecting a short stint on the field after coming on in the 90th minute. But he made it even shorter with a heavy tackle in his first action, taking out a Vocklamarkt opponent following a throw in.

The referee gave Pavlic a straight red as Deutschlandsberg went onto lose the match 2-1.