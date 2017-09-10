BURNLEY, England (AP) " Frank de Boer's position as Crystal Palace manager looked in more jeopardy on Sunday after his team lost 1-0 at Burnley for a fourth straight defeat to open the Premier League season.

The goal that could hasten the departure of De Boer was shambolic from Palace's point of view, with Lee Chung-yong's back-pass from the halfway line pounced on by Chris Wood in the third minute.

The New Zealand striker shot first-time from 35 meters past Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who was stranded outside his area, for his second goal in as many games since joining from second-tier Leeds.

Palace is the first team since the Premier League era began in 1992 to lose its first four games of a season. The team still hasn't scored a goal this season as it struggles to adapt to a new and more expansive style of play under De Boer, the former Netherlands defender who took charge in the offseason following the departure of Sam Allardyce.

Palace dominated the second half at a rainy Turf Moor but had no width or end product. Its best chance fell in the 89th minute to Scott Dann, who glanced a header wide from inside the six-yard box. De Boer turned away in disgust and slumped into his seat in the dugout with his hands in his pockets.

Burnley played for nearly an hour with substitute goalkeeper Nick Pope after Tom Heaton was helped off with a left shoulder injury.

If De Boer's tenure at Palace is cut short in the coming weeks, it will be his second successive failure after lasting just 84 days at Inter Milan last season.