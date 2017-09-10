First half_1, Vancouver, Techera 6 (Nerwinski, Ibini-Isei), 29th. 2, Real Salt Lake, Wingert 1 (Sunny), 37th.
Second half_3, Vancouver, Waston 3, 52nd. 4, Vancouver, Reyna 3 (Ibini-Isei, Nerwinski), 64th. 5, Real Salt Lake, Beltran 1 (Savarino), 83rd.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando; Vancouver, Jakob Nerwinski.
Yellow Cards_Parker, Vancouver, 21st; Nerwinski, Vancouver, 57th; Plata, Real Salt Lake, 91st.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Apolinar Mariscal. 4th Official_Barboucarr Jallow.
A_20,783 (22,120)
___
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, David Horst, Justen Glad, Chris Wingert (Brooks Lennon, 76th); Kyle Beckerman, Sunny (Luke Mulholland, 56th), Jefferson Savarino, Albert Rusnak, Joao Plata; Yura Movsisyan (Luis Silva, 67th).
Vancouver_Jakob Nerwinski; Kendall Waston, Tim Parker, Jordan Harvey; Aly Ghazal, Tony Tchani, Bernie Ibini-Isei (Alphonso Davies, 75th), Yordy Reyna (Nicolas Mezquida, 84th), Cristian Techera (Brek Shea, 69th); Fredy Montero.