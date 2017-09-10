First half_1, New York, Wright-Phillips, 15 (Kljestan, Escobar), 7th minute.
Second half_2, Chicago, Nikolic, 17 (De Leeuw, Kappelhof), 66th.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Chicago, Matt Lampson, Richard Sanchez.
Yellow Cards_Zizzo, New York, 31st; Campbell, Chicago, 57th; Alvarez, Chicago, 873rd; De Leeuw, Chicago, 76th.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Eric Weisbrod. Fourth Official_Daniel Radford.
A_17,808 (20,000)
___
New York_Luis Robles; Fidel Escobar, Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence; Tyler Adams, Sacha Kljestan, Aaron Long, Felipe Martins, Alex Muyl (Gonzalo Veron, 69th), Sal Zizzo (Muhamed Keita, 85th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Chicago_Matt Lampson; Jonathan Campbell, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Juninho (Drew Conner, 79th), Dax McCarty, Matt Polster; David Accam (Djordje Mihailovic, 88th), Michael De Leeuw, Nemanja Nikolic (Davit Arshakyan, 95th), Luis Solignac.