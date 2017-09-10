First half_1, Orlando, Larin 11 (Yotun), 19th minute. 2, Orlando, Barnes 3, 28th.
Second half_3, D.C. United, Opare 2 (Brown, Sarvas), 89th.
Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik; D.C. United, Bill Hamid.
Yellow Cards_Acosta, D.C. United, 24th; Sutter, Orlando, 32nd; Arriola, D.C. United, 33rd; Carrasco, Orlando, 76th; Franklin, D.C. United, 78th; Sam, D.C. United, 96th; Kaka, Orlando, 99th.
Red Cards_Carrasco, Orlando, 79th; Hines, Orlando, 95th.
Referee_David Gantar. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Jason White. 4th Official_Caleb Mendez.
A_18,028 (19,647)
___
Orlando_Joe Bendik; Scott Sutter, Tommy Redding, Seb Hines, Donny Toia; Antonio Nocerino, Cristian Higuita (Servando Carrasco, 48th), Yoshimar Yotun (Kaka, 77th), Giles Barnes; Cyle Larin, Dominic Dwyer (Dillon Powers, 82nd).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Sean Franklin, Steve Birnbaum, Kofi Opare, Nick DeLeon; Marcelo Sarvas, Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta, Zoltan Stieber (lloyd Sam, 67th); Patrick Mullins (Deshorn Brown, 62nd).