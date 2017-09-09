MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has allayed concerns over his condition after being carried off during Saturday's match against Liverpool but he could still miss his team's Champions League opener.

Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card after accidentally catching Ederson in the face with a high boot in a fast-speed collision during City's 5-0 win over Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Ederson raced out of his area to head clear a high bouncing ball when he was knocked to the ground. He was carried off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the field for around eight minutes.

The former Benfica goalkeeper was examined further by City's medical staff but did not suffer concussion and returned to the bench, wearing a dressing, before the end of the game.

"Hi, everyone - I am well," the Brazilian tweeted. "What a fright! It was an important win for us. We are strong. Thanks for all your messages of support."

Ederson could still be doubtful for City's Champions League group stage opener at Feyenoord on Wednesday.

"It has not broken the bone," manager Pep Guardiola said. "That is so important. He will be more beautiful after that. Hopefully he can come back as soon as possible.

"Of course it was not intentional from Mane. He didn't see him but the impact was hard. Hopefully he can work and stay. Maybe he will not play in the next game."

Mane later wished Ederson well in a post on his Facebook page.

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery," the Liverpool forward wrote. "I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon!"

