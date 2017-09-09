TOKYO (AP) " Defending champion Kashima Antlers edged relegation-threatened Omiya Ardija 1-0 Saturday to take a six-point lead in the J-League.

Mu Kanazaki put the hosts ahead with his 10th goal of the season in the 33rd minute as Kashima won its third straight game. It is six points ahead of Kawasaki Frontale with nine games remaining.

Ryota Oshima, Yu Kobayashi and Akihiro Ienaga scored as Kawasaki beat Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 to move second on 49 points.

Yokohama's first defeat in 15 matches saw them drop from second to fifth on 47 points.

Advertisement

Kashiwa Reysol is in third place after a 2-1 win over Urawa Reds. Kenyu Sugimoto scored two goals to lead fourth-place Cerezo Osaka to a 4-1 win over FC Tokyo.

Brazilian striker Reis scored a late winner as Consadole Sapporo beat visiting Jubilo Iwata 2-1.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and last-place Albirex Niigata finished 0-0, while Kotaro Omori scored the winner as Vissel Kobe beat Gamba Osaka 2-1.