LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Dutch striker Bas Dost converted a 90th-minute penalty and Sporting Lisbon defeated Feirense 3-2 on Friday for its fifth straight victory to start the Portuguese league.

Sporting took a 2-0 lead with goals by Sebastian Coates in the 62nd and Bruno Fernandes in the 64th, but the hosts equalized with Joao Silva in the 69th and Etebo in the 80th.

The late victory left Sporting two points in front of defending champion Benfica, which edged Portimonense 2-1 after the referee used video review to annul an 88th-minute equalizer for the visitors.

Sporting is three points in front of FC Porto, which hosts Chaves on Saturday.

Porto is the only other team to have won all of its matches.