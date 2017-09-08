MADRID (AP) " The Spanish league is worried about the future of Barcelona if Catalonia goes ahead with its independence process.

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Catalan clubs will not be allowed to play in the league if the region in northeastern Spain unilaterally breaks away from the rest of the country in a contentious referendum planned for Oct. 1.

Tebas says a deal to keep Barcelona in La Liga would not be as simple as most people may think, and the club would be stuck playing in a Catalan league which "wouldn't be much better than the Dutch league or something like that."

Tebas says Barcelona would not earn as much from television rights away from the Spanish league and "certainly won't remain one of the top clubs in Europe."